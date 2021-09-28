Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Holdings Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NYSE:TPH opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

