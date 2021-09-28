HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).

Several research firms recently commented on HSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 920.50 ($12.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.51. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 954.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,016.23.

In other news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total transaction of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Insiders acquired 47 shares of company stock worth $44,364 over the last quarter.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

