One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLP shares. Collins Stewart started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $243,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,625 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $80,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,728 shares of company stock worth $411,299 over the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 117.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 90,313 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. One Liberty Properties has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $640.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 53.78% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

