Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of PECO opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

