Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Cigna by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.20.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $206.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.22. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

