Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $82.25. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $101.11.

