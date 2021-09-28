3,128 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the third quarter valued at about $821,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 16.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1,327.6% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 144,708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 150.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

NYSEARCA:PJUN opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.