Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $105,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

