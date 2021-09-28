Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $105,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.
In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.
