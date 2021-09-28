Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,650 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 423,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EBND opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

