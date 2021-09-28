Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

HYD opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02.

