Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,175,000 after buying an additional 72,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 755,234 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after buying an additional 953,247 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,365,000 after buying an additional 406,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after buying an additional 2,279,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.06. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $116.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.