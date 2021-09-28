Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 204.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.18.

Ferrari stock opened at $216.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.61. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.03 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

