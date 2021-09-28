Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $187.08 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

