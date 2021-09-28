Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Saturna Capital CORP’s Largest Position

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,278,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.4% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Apple were worth $312,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Apple by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 12,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.68. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.