Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,031 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of QIAGEN worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $814,000. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 110,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 66,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

