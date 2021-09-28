Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,200 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,197.27 ($94.03).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

