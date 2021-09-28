Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,200 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,197.27 ($94.03).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

