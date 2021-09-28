Korea Investment CORP Sells 64,100 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 63.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 19.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 372.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $82.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

