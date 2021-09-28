13,112 Shares in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Acquired by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CTEC opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84.

