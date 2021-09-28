11,418 Shares in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Bought by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. HAP Trading LLC owned about 0.10% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,326 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000.

AWAY opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17.

