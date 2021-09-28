Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 399,960 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,455,000 after acquiring an additional 278,228 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 780,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after acquiring an additional 248,248 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2,669.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after acquiring an additional 223,437 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average of $120.72. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

