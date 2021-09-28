Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after purchasing an additional 151,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,841 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,619,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,045,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,990 shares of company stock worth $21,592,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Shares of DRI opened at $159.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.56.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

