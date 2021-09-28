Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,054 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 103,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.