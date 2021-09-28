Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after buying an additional 2,080,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,410,000 after buying an additional 1,654,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.