$1.15 EPS Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Sunoco posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUN. UBS Group downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 434.21%.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

