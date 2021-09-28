Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap by 7.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,840,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,404,974 shares of company stock valued at $331,594,979 in the last ninety days.

Shares of SNAP opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

