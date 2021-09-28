Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $256,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $260,000.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.31. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $84.97.

