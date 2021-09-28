Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.98 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after acquiring an additional 147,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,983,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,693,000 after buying an additional 123,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after buying an additional 693,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.65. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

