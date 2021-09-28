Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

NYSEARCA:FLGE opened at $753.31 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 12 month low of $411.28 and a 12 month high of $800.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $755.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $670.21.

