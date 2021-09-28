Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Evergy were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,565 shares of company stock worth $2,264,940. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.73 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.59.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

