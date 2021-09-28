BlackRock Inc. Has $744.72 Million Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,622,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 116,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.07% of Select Medical worth $744,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Select Medical by 21.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,520,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Select Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Select Medical by 15.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 126,286 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

