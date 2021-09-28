BlackRock Inc. Has $736.28 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,051,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Elastic worth $736,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Elastic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,974,000 after purchasing an additional 119,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,333,000 after acquiring an additional 326,612 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,974,000 after acquiring an additional 290,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,068,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,002,000 after acquiring an additional 720,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock opened at $163.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.36 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $1,298,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,628 shares of company stock valued at $86,257,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

