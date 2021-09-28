BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,963,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 473,117 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AECOM worth $757,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $55,891,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AECOM by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 346,152 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $22,156,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 800,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,334,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AECOM by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 519,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 222,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

