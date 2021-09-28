Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Fiserv by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Fiserv by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

