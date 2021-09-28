Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 367.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV opened at $294.92 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total transaction of $508,401.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.