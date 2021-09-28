Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,904,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 84,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,380,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,685,000 after acquiring an additional 455,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Uniti Group by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 674,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 283,127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Uniti Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 0.92. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.45.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

