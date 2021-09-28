Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $784,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after buying an additional 407,079 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,301,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after buying an additional 113,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

