CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,761 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,063,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 7,630 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at $743,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $264.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

