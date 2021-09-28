10,700 Shares in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 107,677 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 68.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after buying an additional 906,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 184.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $374.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXTI has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

