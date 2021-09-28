Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

GLRE stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $248.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.34. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

