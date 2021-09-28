Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 47,404 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,404 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 177,797 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,155,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 161,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNW opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

