Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Winnebago Industries worth $16,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 54.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WGO opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

