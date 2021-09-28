Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98,809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 736,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,612,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Natera by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.55.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 27,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $3,257,735.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,222.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,573 shares of company stock valued at $26,279,880. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

