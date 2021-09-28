Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $169,000 in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 448,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,217,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 536,065 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 234,835 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $162.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

