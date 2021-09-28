Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 42,500 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in B2Gold by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 1,878,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,130,000 after buying an additional 1,756,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,968,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,632 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 85.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,757,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.14.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

