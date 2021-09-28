Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 16,862 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $12,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $176.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.94 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.89 and its 200 day moving average is $154.98.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.