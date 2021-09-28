$103.41 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to post sales of $103.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.44 million and the highest is $113.18 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $54.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $338.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.71 million to $359.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $333.76 million, with estimates ranging from $301.06 million to $367.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNK. BTIG Research began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of GNK opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $818.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after buying an additional 345,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.