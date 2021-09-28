Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,211,000 after purchasing an additional 760,433 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 157.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 59,182 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTUS opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $848.50 million, a PE ratio of 621.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. Equities analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

