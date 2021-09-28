Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 3,230 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $37,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

