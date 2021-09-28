Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $15.77 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $29,319,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $25,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

