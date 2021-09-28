Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,375 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $15,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

